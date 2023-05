Person struck by vehicle on Russell Parkway

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A victim who was struck by a vehicle this morning on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins is now being transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened in the 700 block of Russell Parkway around 6am. When crews arrived the victim appeared unresponsive. The accident is under investigation.