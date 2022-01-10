Person shot on Columbus Road in Macon

The person was found after the report of "someone down".

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a person who was fatally shot in the 3100 block of Columbus Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 4:18 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies were called about a “person down”. When authorities arrived, they found that the person who was reported to have been shot was found to be deceased.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to release the name of the person until after their family is notified. Investigators are continuing to look at the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.