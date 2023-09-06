Perry’s historic Oldfield neighborhood gets much-needed renovations thanks to grant money

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Homes in a historic Perry neighborhood are getting some much needed rehabilitation thanks to grant money from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Oldfield neighborhood lives up to its name.

According to Bryan Wood, the Director of Community Development for the City of Perry, the neighborhood was first mapped out in 1906.

“Given the time frame, it was probably housing for servants of wealthier Perryites,” Wood said.

As part of a 2016 housing survey, Wood says the traditionally African American neighborhood was identified as one of three areas with a high concentration of distressed housing, so the city of Perry began applying for Community Development Block Grants to rehabilitate the old homes.

“One of the goals of the city is to have a high quality of life, and that really starts with the shelter you have,” Wood said.

Oldfield wasn’t eligible for the grant money, because it was split into two different census block groups, according to Wood.

After a 2020 census modification, the Oldfield neighborhood received its first grant of more than $500,000 to begin repairs on seven houses in 2022.

This year, the neighborhood was awarded almost $1 million for renovations on another 11 homes.

“It can include whatever improvements needed to be made,” Wood explained. “From repairing a roof, replacing a roof, to making minor modifications in improving bathrooms, making handicap accessibility improvements and things like that.”

One resident of the Oldfield neighborhood, Amanda Askew, says her home was slated for floor, window and AC unit repairs.

Perry’s Sand Hill and Creek Wood neighborhoods have also seen major improvements thanks to the grants.

Wood says Perry may use some of the grant money for other neighborhoods in the future. He says he hopes to continue making progress with the renovations because everyone deserves a decent place to live.

Renovations from this year’s grant will begin next year and are expected to take two years to complete.