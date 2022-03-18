Perry’s Food Truck Friday returns for 2022 season

The Cherry Blossom Festival isn't the only thing making a return Friday. Perry's Food Truck Friday is back, too.

After Covid canceled several events last year, food truck owners are more than ready for this year’s events. They shared how they’re preparing for Friday night.

John Staurulakis is the General Manager and Executive Chef for Orleans on Carroll and Orleans on Wheels.

His team has been working to get their restaurant open. In the meantime though, having their food truck is helping meet customers and introduce their menu, and this Friday sounds like it’s going to be good.

“We will have our roast beef debris, our blackened shrimp po-boys, the mac and cheese, the red beans and rice, but we also have our new Cajun fries and our roast beef debris loaded fries,” he said.

David Braun is the Official Pit Master and Owner of BBQ Monsters To Go. He says they’re excited for the return of Food Truck Friday. This time around, though, they’re keeping the menu simple.

“We’re going to have baby back ribs and pulled pork,” he said. “We’ll have baked beans, slaw, chips and our famous ‘nana pudding,” he said.

Stauralakis says everyone should come to Food Truck Friday and enjoy themselves.

“Our line might look long but we move fast, I think that’s the best advice I can give,” he said. “Get in early, get a chance to try as much as you can.”

And with the Cherry Blossom Festival starting the same day, Braun understands people might have a hard time choosing between the two.

“We don’t have anything next month,” he said. “So if you’re weighing your odds on which way to go, I would say come here because you could go to Cherry Blossom on Saturday night. Give us Friday night and go to Cherry Blossom Saturday night.”

To stay updated on all things Food Truck Friday, you can go to the City of Perry’s social media sites or website.

The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Perry. It’s free to get in, but make sure you bring some money to enjoy the variety of food trucks.