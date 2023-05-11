Perry’s 3rd Annual Art in the Park festival showcases Middle Georgia talent this weekend

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 3rd annual Perry Art in the Park festival returns to Heritage Oaks Park in Perry this Saturday, May 13, offering visitors an opportunity to witness local artists creating outdoor masterpieces in real time.

The festival, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature regional artists, a free immersive arts area, family activities, food trucks and more.

“We don’t think about great artists coming from Middle Georgia, but they really do,” Special Events Administrator for Perry Amy Harmon said. “We’ve got some seriously talented people here, and we like to be able to showcase their work.”

