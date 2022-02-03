‘Perry University’ is accepting applications for five week program

Perry's Senior Communications Administrator, Tabitha Clark, says participants will get hands on experience with multiple city agencies.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’ve ever wanted to know the ins and outs of a city government, now is your chance to find out.

The city of Perry is accepting applications for it’s Perry University program. The five week program will cover things like leadership, economic development, public safety, and more.

“We do a lot of mock council meetings. With public safety they usually get to use the jaws of life or some of the equipment. Police is always fun, they have the intoxication goggles,” she said.

Classes will meet Thursdays from six to eight p.m. at various city locations from February 24th through March 24th. Dinner is provided with each class.

You must 18 years or older and a city resident or have a substantial business interest in Perry to apply.

The class size is limited to 20 people. Applications are due February 14th. You can find an application and more information on the city’s website.