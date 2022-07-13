Perry United Methodist Church building mobile clinic to send to Africa

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry United Methodist Church is giving back to people in Africa.

Church members are turning a shipping crate into a mobile health clinic that will help provide health benefits to hundreds of women.

This is the first time the church is taking part in the mobile clinic project.

For people like Steve Gray, it’s extremely important.

“Having a daughter, wife, grandchildren, it’s real important for me to see this thing come along,” he said.

Gray has been a member of the church for 70 years.

“I love helping people,” he said. “That’s one of my main things in life.”

The finished container will include a waiting room, restroom and a labor and delivery room.

Rudy Roper is also a member of the church.

“We’re building stud walls just like you would a house,” Roper said. “It’ll be wired just like a house. It’ll have little plumbing in it, and everything inside will be nice, and the outside will look just like it does.”

A group of female church members are sewing feminine products that will also be shipped.

The church is also looking for donations like toilet paper, bar soap and children’s books.

If you can’t donate items , the church welcomes people to stop by and sign the crate with their favorite Bible verse or other encouraging message.

For more information, contact the church at (478) 987-1852.