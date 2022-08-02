Perry school zone cameras now operational

Speed cameras placed at several schools in Perry are now operational as students head back to school.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Speed cameras placed at several schools in Perry are now operational as students head back to school.

The Perry Police Department says the need for the cameras followed several crashes and near crashes in school zones.

The goal is to ensure all children are safe while heading to school. The cameras will operate during school hours.

Cameras are currently at Tucker Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Mossy Creek Middle and Perry High School.

A 30-day warning period started Monday. Those who go over the speed limit will get a notice in the mail, according to Interim Police Chief Alan Everidge.

“We can’t be everywhere, so this idea of having a constant reminder that there’s a speed enforcement there will slow people down, keep everybody safer,” he said. “We’ll still be there, but its to try to slow people down.”

Police are also working to install cameras at Perry Middle and Matt Arthur Elementary School.