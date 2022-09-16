Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools Friday.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The list includes six Georgia schools:

Georgia – Appling – North Columbia Elementary School, Columbia County School District.

Georgia – Bremen – Jones Elementary School, Bremen City School District.

Georgia – Jefferson – Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson City School District.

Georgia – Perry – Kings Chapel Elementary School, Houston County School District.

Georgia – Rome – Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District.

Georgia – Trion – Trion Middle School, Trion City School District.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag at a school’s entryway is a recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.