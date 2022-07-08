Perry Police search for car involved in an aggravated assault

Perry, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in an aggravated assault on an officer.

According to a post on the Perry Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident happened Friday July 2nd on General Courtney Hodges Blvd. and Marshallville Road. The suspects fled in a silver or grey 2015-2020 Ford Mustang with damage to its passenger side rear bumper.

If you have any information call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.