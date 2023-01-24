Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos

Reshawn Brown (Perry Police)

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos.

A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:

17 counts of entering automobile

15 counts of criminal trespass

2 counts of criminal damage of property

1 count of loitering

Perry Police officers were called to 1502 Sam Nunn Boulevard (Holiday Inn Express) on January 6 in reference to multiple vehicles that had been entered.

Det. Aaron Conner was able to identify Brown as one of the individuals responsible.

He’s being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Call Det. Aaron Conner at (478) 988-2829 or Cpt. Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822 if you have additional information.

