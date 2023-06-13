Perry Police Department shares tips on how to protect yourself from scams

"We’ve seen this continuing uptick in these kinds of crimes."

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –From dating apps and bill collectors, to private sellers on social media, scammers are looking for ways to get your private information.

That’s why the Perry Police Department is sharing tips on how to protect yourself against potential scams.

Police Chief Alan Everidge says the best way to avoid a scam is to trust your gut. He says if something does not seem right it’s probably not.

“There’s all kinds of scams out there, and every time we hear about it we try to educate, but we’ve seen this continuing uptick in these kinds of crimes,” he said. “The better educated our community is, the less likely they’re going to become a victim and the less likely we’ve got to investigate another crime.”

Chief Everidge says lookout for unusual spelling in emails, even if they look official. If someone claiming to be a loved one or a bill collector asks for money, make sure you verify they are that person.