Perry Police assisting in search for suspect who fled after vehicle pursuit

A post on the Perry Police Department's Facebook page said the suspect is believed to be in a wooded area near Exit 134 on I-75.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Police Department is assisting in the search for a suspect who fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit Thursday.

That’s according to a post on the Perry Police Department’s Facebook page.

The post said the department is “assisting Crisp County to apprehend a male who fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit. He is believed to be around the wooded area at Exit 134 in Perry.”

An update just before 8 p.m. said officers were searching the area south of the fairgrounds between Elko Road and I-75.

“Any one in this area that may hear suspicious noises or dogs barking – please call 911,” the update read.

The Exit 134 northbound off-ramp was closed as of the last update at 7:55 p.m.