Perry Police arrest man accused of attacking woman with knife

Perry Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a woman with a knife and attempting to enter her vehicle after she exited a Perry business.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perry Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a woman with a knife and attempting to enter her vehicle after she exited a Perry business.

According to a news release, early Friday morning, the Perry Police Department received an emergency 911 call to the Circle K at 1505 Sam Nunn Blvd. regarding an aggravated assault and armed robbery incident.

With the assistance of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Deondre Terrell Haynes of Perry was located nearby and arrested. Haynes was identified as the assailant by the victim, a witness, and security footage from the business.

Haynes was charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony. He is currently being held at the Houston County Detention Center.