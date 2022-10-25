Perry officials: State of city, Houston County is ‘growing’

Perry and Houston County leaders joined Tuesday to discuss the development of new organizations and technological advances to keep the city moving forward.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – City of Perry officials say Perry and Houston County are growing.

For some, Perry might be a quiet area, but city officials say it’s vastly growing and developing.

Perry Mayor Randall Walker says he’s focusing on bringing more business into the area while also improving the quality of life of residents.

“We’re really focused on the change in the workforce,” he said. “There’s a large number of people who are working from home today, and our goal is to get those people to move to Perry and then us provide the services to them not only as a quality of life but the ability to work from their homes effectively. We have an extremely strong partnership with the three cities as well as the county commission, so that makes it very easy to make this a very progressive neighborhood and county.”

A panel discussion was also held Tuesday. It focused on improvements in the safety of the county’s schools.

The chairman of the Houston County Board of Commissioners, Tommy Stalnaker, says the county has plans to implement speeding cameras in school zones.

“For the speed devices in those school zones, I think it’s gonna save somebody’s live in the future,” he said. “Thank goodness we have not lost a life to my knowledge in any school zone from the pedestrians, and we don’t wanna lose one.”

Stalnaker says he looks forward to seeing the growth of the city.

“I think that anybody that does not follow the things that are happening in this county, it’s pretty impressive what’s going on,” he said.

Panelists also discussed upcoming plans for the Georgia National Fair.