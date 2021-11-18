Perry Mayor reacts to former Mayor’s death

Mayor James "Jimmy" Faircloth died following a motorcycle crash in Twiggs county Tuesday afternoon.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Perry Mayor Randall Walker is responding to the death of former Mayor James “Jimmy” Faircloth.

He died following a motorcycle crash in Twiggs county Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Walker says they got word of Faircloth’s death during their council meeting Tuesday night. The news was shocking to everyone at the meeting.

He shared the former Mayor’s impact on the city.

“Jimmy was very passionate about creating an environment here in Perry that encouraged all of our young people to come back home to work. That they didn’t have to go to Atlanta, or they didn’t have to go to Athens,” said Mayor Walker. “But there was a place for them to work and also a place for them to enjoy their lives here.”

Mayor Walker says he’ll miss speaking with former Mayor Faircloth, and his condolences go out to his family during this time.