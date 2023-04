Perry man killed in Monday night motorcycle crash

The crash happened at Langston Road and Sugar Creek Trail in Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle, Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:35pm at Langston Road and Sugar Creek Trail in Perry.

Houston County Coroner James Williams says, 36-year-old James Edward Gibbs II was driving a motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle.

Gibbs died at the scene.