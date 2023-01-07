Perry implements new school zone automated cameras

"Really we just want you to slow down," Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge said. "We're not here to get revenue. We just want people to slow down and be safe in school zones. Our future is going in and out of those doors, and we wanna make sure that they're safe."

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry has installed new cameras at Perry Middle and Matt Arthur Elementary Schools for its automated school zone enforcement, and they’re now active.

Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge spoke with 41NBC Friday.

“In the zones that we have already placed them in that have been in since the beginning of the school year, we would say we’ve seen a 75 to 80% reduction in those that are traveling above the posted limit,” he said.

A 30-day warning period is in place for the cameras that went active this week, with first time penalties at $75 and any subsequent violations at $125.

“Really we just want you to slow down,” Everidge said. “We’re not here to get revenue. We just want people to slow down and be safe in school zones. Our future is going in and out of those doors, and we wanna make sure that they’re safe.”

To view the operational times of the automated cameras, go to perry-ga.gov.