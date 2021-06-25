Perry hosts ‘Water Battle’ this weekend

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Perry Water Battle is returning to Rozar Park tomorrow. The Water Battle is a water fight of epic proportions.

The city encourages people to bring any water toys you might have, and to make sure you’re wearing a bathing suit and sunscreen.

There will be fire trucks and slip and slides on site.

Perry’s special events manager, Anya Turpin, says the Water Battle is a fun way to cool off from the Summer heat.

“You’ll see little kids and adults running around with squirt guns and water balloons,” Turpin said. “Everybody’s just having that return to innocence and childhood for that moment. It’s just a very pure very fun and very perfect event for Georgia heat.”

The event is free to attend.

A free meal will be served while supplies lasts. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.