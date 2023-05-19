Perry hosts 2023 Senior Expo during ‘Older Americans Month’

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry organized the 2023 Senior Expo at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Thursday, providing valuable resources to seniors in celebration of Older Americans Month.

With more than 40 vendors in attendance, the event offered seniors access to care support groups, fraud prevention programs and various resources aimed at enhancing their health and wellness.

“We’ve got 650,000 seniors nationwide that go into the Medicare system, and it’s super important, especially for the caregivers, to learn about the next steps in their life,” Gayla Yochum, a representative from the Senior Medical Patrol, said.

Expo organizers are planning to host a similar gathering at the Galleria Mall in Centerville next month.