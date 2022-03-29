Perry hosting ‘Spring Cleanup’ next week

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’ve been wanting to get rid of some stuff, next week might be the time to do it.

The city of Perry is hosting its annual ‘Spring Cleanup’ from April 4-8. Perry residents can leave unwanted items on the curb on normal pick-up days.

Items you can leave on the curb include bulk items like:

Couches

Chairs

Mattresses

Appliances

Four tires per household

According to Public Works Superintendent, Ansley Fitzner, there’s no limit on how much you can leave on your curb next week.

“I think people are excited to see it come back and pick up those items for free,” she said. “It’s no added cost. It’s part of their solid waste bill, so I think a lot of people are looking forward to it this year.”

Batteries, propane tanks, roofing materials, tile, concrete, and hazardous materials are not allowed. For more information on the ‘Spring Cleanup’ you can go to the City of Perry website.