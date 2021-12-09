Perry Holiday Light Hunt is back for 2021

The city creates a map each holiday season to give residents and visitors a resource to find all the city's Christmas and holiday lights.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Perry Holiday Light Hunt is back, and the city hopes you’ll add your display to the map too.

They create the map each holiday season as a way to give residents and visitors a resource to find all the city’s Christmas and holiday lights.

Right now there are about 25 light displays on the map, but the city is hoping more will join the list. We spoke with Tabitha Clark, Perry Senior Communications Administrator, about who can submit displays.

“We do ask for submissions for people who want to put their light display on the map. Anybody who would like to do that, either a Perry resident, or a business, or somewhere close to Perry is welcome to submit,” she said.

If you want to add a light display to the Holiday Light Hunt, go to the City of Perry website and click on the Holiday Light Hunt flyer. You’ll then fill out a form with pictures of the display and your address.