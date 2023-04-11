Perry holds town hall for District 2 discussion

Photo Credit to City of Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — District discussions are continuing in Perry Tuesday evening in the form of a town hall.

The town hall is being held at Perry Middle School, and is set to begin at 6 p.m. District 2 Councilmembers Robert Jones and Joy Peterson will be holding the meeting in order to discuss the success, challenges, and upcoming projects for community members in district 2.

Attendees to the town hall are invited to bring their questions, comments and discussions. Perry residents can check their district here https://perry-ga.gov/government/city-council. Or check the map here: