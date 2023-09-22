Perry High School shooting rumor investigated, individual charged

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Police Department issued a statement on Facebook saying is aware of a rumor circulating about a planned school shooting at Perry High School. According to the post, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged an individual in relation to this report. After further investigation, it was determined there was no direct connection of violence planned toward Perry High.

The Perry Police Department says it’s working with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that all schools and students are safe.

Perry PD explained that the School Resource Officer at Perry High School is a Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy and that the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency on this incident.