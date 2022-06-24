Perry Fire and EMS obtain new medical license

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Perry Fire and Emergency Services Department now has a new medical license.

It gives the department the ability to ensure effective medical care.

Prior to receiving the first responders license, the department was providing medical care through a partnership with Houston Healthcare.

Now when the department is called to an incident, they can expediate emergency medical needs.

According to Assistant Fire Chief, Kirk Crumpton, this is a benefit for them and the community.

“We wanted to continue to provide or improve the level of service that we’re able to give to them medically. Medical calls make up 60 to 65 percent of our call volume, so that is a very large portion of what we do each day. So we just want to make sure that each time we’re called, we’re operating like we should.”

Crumpton also says local hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages.

So the license helps supplement needed emergency care.