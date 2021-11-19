Perry dedicates Andrew Heights Park

David Grossnickle, former chairman of the Perry Downtown Development Authority, donated $3,000 in honor of his father Kenneth.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Perry dedicated Andrew Heights Park in honor of one resident’s father.

The city designed the park as part of the Downtown Development Authority’s master plan.

Children in the neighborhood were playing on the playground Thursday afternoon.

“We couldn’t afford our own playground or to go to a park or a country club,” Grossnickle explained. “So my dad made us a playground with a swing and a basketball court and a teeter totter. He loved children, and he would love the idea of his grandchildren swinging on these swings and the fact that I was able to give back to the community.”

The park project cost about $21,000. The remaining $18,000 outside of Grossnickle’s donation came from SPLOST funding.