Perry and West Laurens baseball teams split doubleheader.

Game three will determine the region winner.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry baseball team hosted West Laurens in a crucial doubleheader.

In game one, the Raiders were up 4-1, heading into the sixth inning.

The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Then in extra innings, Carson Bryant smashed a game-winning solo home run to grab the game one victory 5-4.

In game two, West Laurens jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and held on to win 4-1.

Game three of the series is Wednesday, and the winner of that game will claim the GHSA 4A Region 4 regular-season title.