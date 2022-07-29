Perdue Elementary holding donation drive to give back to local cancer patients

Perdue Elementary School started its donation drive to benefit cancer patients on Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perdue Elementary School started its donation drive to benefit cancer patients on Thursday.

The drive, started in 2016, collects protein drinks to go toward the cancer care center across from the school.

Since the start of the drive, the school has lost two students to cancer.

One of those students was Mckenzie Brooks. She passed away in 2019.

“To hear those words was just like, ‘I can not believe that. Are you telling me my princess has cancer?'” McKenzie’s mother, Michele Brooks said.

Brooks says before her daughter protein drinks helped her daughter after her diagnosis.

“A lot of people don’t understand once you have a treatment it takes a lot of your body, and for her to be so young and her losing weight, it helped her,” she said. “It gave her strength sometimes.”

School leaders say the drive helps keep alive the memory of the students they’ve lost.

Student Aiden Rozier was diagnosed with bone cancer and later passed away in 2021.

Principal Dr. Andy Payne says losing two students has brought the school together.

“By doing something small of sending this in, a Boost,Glucerna, Ensure, any nutritional drink, and you, not us, but you are going to touch the lives of people who can need it today,” he said.

The donation drive runs through August 8. You can drop off protein drinks from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Friday.

The school is located at 115 Sutherlin Drive in Warner Robins.