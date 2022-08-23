Pennsylvania man arrested in Monroe County after pursuit in stolen vehicle

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A pursuit in Monroe County Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man in a stolen vehicle from Delaware.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, GSP notified the Sheriff’s Office of a a pursuit on I-475 in which a vehicle was trying to flee. MCSO Deputies found the suspect leaving the interstate at exit 15, losing control and leaving multiple car parts on the side of the road. After the vehicle regained control, he made a right turn on GA19 and then came to 10279 Estes Road.

An investigator found the suspect taking items from the car at this address– the suspect spotted the investigator and attempted to run away, but was caught and arrested. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Diamond Joell of Pennsylvania, while the vehicle he was in had been stolen out of Delaware.

Joell was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and is now facing charges of Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into State, as well as multiple traffic violations.