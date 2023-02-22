Pediatric cancer patient rings victory bell at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A young girl who fought cancer celebrated her victory with a bell ringing ceremony at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

Stephanie Felix, a pediatric cancer patient, marked her ninth birthday by ringing the bell to signal the end of her cancer treatment. Stephanie had spent more than a year fighting Wilms’ tumor kidney cancer.

Her parents expressed their gratitude and happiness during the ceremony.

“We’re blessed,” her mother, Sandra Gonzalez, said. “We stayed blessed. We got God with us all the time, so we’re happy. We’re very glad.”

Just two months ago, Stephanie helped light the Christmas tree outside the hospital.

She received birthday gifts and lots of smiles as she celebrated with her loved ones. Her parents shared that Stephanie will now go back to school and enjoy what she loves doing most: gymnastics.