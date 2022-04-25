Pedestrian struck early Monday, in hospital with serious injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A pedestrian-involved accident that took place in the early hours of Monday, April 25th, has resulted in a 51 year-old woman being hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m., a female driver was travelling on Gray Highway towards Shurling Drive where at about the 1100 block of Gray Hwy the driver struck 51 year-old Alice Tolbert of Macon. Witness statements say that the driver did not see Tolbert until she stepped into her lane of traffic.

Tolbert was taken to Atrium Health for treatment, where she is listed to have serious injuries, but is stable. The female driver wasn’t injured during the incident.

No charges have been filed against the driver, though the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.