Pedestrian struck by SUV on Napier

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating an incident in which a woman was seriously injured by an SUV.

The call reporting the collision came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 10:42 p.m. on July 14, the Sheriff’s office says. It was reported that an SUV travelling on Napier Avenue towards Brookdale avenue collided with 34 year-old Chalandreria Pringle of Macon.

Pringle was transported to Atrium Health Navicent via ambulance, and remains there in critical, but stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.