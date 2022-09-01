Pedestrian killed in Macon hit-and-run crash

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. A call came in to the 911 Center around 6:30 Thursday morning about a man hit while crossing the street in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle struck the man and then left the scene. Deputies say two other vehicles that were traveling behind the first vehicle were also involved in the collision. The drivers of the second and third vehicles stayed at the scene of the crash.

The male victim was transported to the Atrium Navicent Health and later died.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are attempting to identify the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.