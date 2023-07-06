Pedestrian killed in crash on Houston Road in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian is dead following a crash on Houston Road in Macon, Wednesday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Houston Road near Hawkinsville Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Nissan Sentra was heading south on Houston Road when it hit 32-year-old Terry Lynn Crump, of Macon, standing in the roadway.

Crump was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner Leon Jones. The driver of the vehicle was treated and release on scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

The traffic collision is still under investigation.