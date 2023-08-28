Pedestrian killed in crash along Hawkinsville Road

The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old pedestrian.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened just before 6:00 Sunday morning on Hawkinsville Road near Allen Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Focus was headed north on Hawkinsville Road when it hit Christopher Antwan Williams Junior who was walking in the roadway. Williams was pronounced deceased on scene.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.