Pedestrian Involved Fatality on Ocmulgee East Boulevard

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian involved fatal collision.

The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center at around 9:09 p.m., Sunday night. It was reported that the male later identified as 19-year-old Sabastian Lee Hack was struck by a vehicle, while walking along the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did return to the scene to report the incident.

Sabastian Hack was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Coroner Ronnie Miley, the next of kin has been notified.

This fatal collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.