Pedestrian injured in Warner Robins crash

Officers say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a morning crash involving a pedestrian. Officers say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning, in the 400 block of Watson Blvd.

An investigation shows, a man was standing in the inside eastbound lane when he was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling east on Watson Blvd. The pedestrian was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. He is listed in critical condition.

According to WRPD, the driver of the Charger remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can call Sgt. Pippio at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.