Pedestrian hit and killed on Gray Hwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday

According to a news release the victim was walking in the left lane when a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old male of Milledgeville, hit him. After being struck by the pickup truck the victim was also struck by a motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old male of Gray. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The male on the motorcycle was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition at this time.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.