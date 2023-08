Pedestrian fatally struck on I-475

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A car accident on I-475 left a 37-year-old man dead on Saturday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 p.m. on the overpass above Eisenhower Parkway, a 19-year-old man from Sparta was driving a Ford Mustang and struck a man that was walking in the road.

That man was identified as 37-year-old Waford Dan Bolen. Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.