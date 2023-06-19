Pedestrian dies in crash on I-75 South

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was killed after running in front of a freightliner Saturday morning on I-75 South.

According to a crash report from Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the truck was in the right lane on I-75 when he spotted 27-year-old Brandon Thomson standing in the grass on the shoulder of the road. The truck driver told troopers he attempted to change lanes but couldn’t since there was traffic in the middle lane. The driver and a witness both say Thomson suddenly ran out in front of the truck.

Thomson was taken to Peach County Hospital but did not survive his injuries.