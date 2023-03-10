Peaches to the Beaches: Coastal yard sale happening this weekend along Highway 341

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cities throughout Middle Georgia are preparing for a coastal yard sale that will span along Highway 341 from Barnesville all the way to Brunswick.

Roberta, Fort Valley and Perry are some of the cities participating in this weekend’s Peaches to the Beaches yard sale event.

The Perry Lion’s Club spent Thursday preparing the official site, where up to 200 vendors will be selling a variety of items such as books, clothing, furniture, shoes and even food.

“There’ll be trinkets, there’ll be treasures, things you never knew existed, things that you forgot existed,” Ashley Brown, a member of the Perry Lion’s Club, said. “Things that you just look at and go, ‘Oh I need one of those,’ or even things you just can’t possibly live without.”

This is the eighth year the Perry Lion’s Club has participated in the event. It’s also the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year.

“Only the money that we use that we generate from the sales from all of the booth spaces goes back into our fundraiser account,” Brown said. “We use that account to help provide eyeglasses and eye assistance for people in need.”

In Roberta, the Chamber of Commerce was also preparing for the big sale Thursday. The Chamber’s Executive Director, Patti Temple, said she looks forward to this every year.

“It’s a good fun family event that you can come to and have a good time, and if you’re one of the people who are selling, they will certainly appreciate it too,” she said.

The city of Roberta has participated in the sale for more than 10 years, and leaders hope this year’s sale will bring newcomers to the community.

“It brings in new people, and they say, ‘Oh okay, I want to do this, and I want to be over here and this is a new place,'” Temple said. “We’ve even had people say, ‘We’re moving here!'”

The sale is part of Explore Highway 341’s effort to encourage travelers to take the scenic route and enjoy some of the sights and cities the highway has to offer.

The Peaches to Beaches yard sale will be Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.