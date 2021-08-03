Peaches to Beaches back this weekend for 17th straight year

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The annual Peaches to Beaches Yard Sale Festival is on the road again for the seventeenth year in a row.

The annual festival is considered the states largest yard sale across Highway 341, all the way from Musella to Brunswick.

Vendors say they’re ready for this weekend and look forward to welcoming guests. The Roberta Crawford Chamber of Commerce will be one of the stops along the way, and says it couldn’t be more excited to welcome new faces.

“We’re all excited about it, we’re all looking forward to it,” said Executive Director, Patti Temple. “We’re looking forward to the people coming and exploring, and the people finding that treasure that the other guy thought… I’m not keeping that anymore.”

The event begins on Friday, and last until Saturday at 6 p.m. The yard sale also encourages participants to stop by Agritourism destinations like Dickey Farms in Musella, or Hamlin Hills Farm in Forsyth.