Peach County woman wanted for theft by taking, identity theft

The suspect is wanted for three counts of identity theft and four counts of theft by taking.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Peach County woman wanted for theft and identity theft.

Investigators want to find 44-year-old Patricia Parker of Fort Valley. She’s wanted for three counts of identity theft and four counts of theft by taking.

This stems from December 2022, when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate suspected theft involving an elderly victim.

Parker is known to frequent the Crawford, Peach, and Houston County areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker is asked to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.