Peach County Sheriff reacts to verdict in Anitra Gunn Case

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Peach County law enforcement is responding to the guilty verdict in the Demarcus Little murder trial.

A jury found Little guilty of killing his girlfriend, Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, says this case impacted many people in the community. He recalls the months of investigation following Valentines Day 2020.

“You know it’s not something they will ever get over or this community will ever get over, you know we will always remember miss Anitra Gunn because of the way she was treated,” said Sheriff Deese.

Sheriff Deese also said this was one of the hardest cases he has been involved with, because he has a daughter.

Little was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

