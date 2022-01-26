Peach County Schools hosting job fair this weekend

Full-time, part-time and substitute teacher positions are open, as well as support staff positions.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County School District is holding its first ever job fair this weekend.

Peach County schools have not been immune to the labor shortage impacting schools across the state. School officials say not many people are going to college for teaching, but some older teachers are coming back.

“We do see fewer and fewer going into the profession at the university level,” HR Director Shannon Dotsikas said. “However, there is an increase in second career educators, so we welcome those as well.”

Dotsikas says the district is looking for teachers with a passion for teaching.

The job fair is Saturday, January 29 at Peach County High School. It begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon.