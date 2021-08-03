Peach County School District responds to transportation concerns

According to the district, there were problems with bus routes.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Peach County students went back to class this week. However, the district reported some problems with school transportation on the first day back.

According to a statement from the district, there were problems with bus routes which impacted the times students arrived at school and when they got home.

Some parents posted to Facebook calling the first day of school “hectic and a mess”.

The district says it’s working diligently to fix the problem and meet transportation needs as the school year continues.