Peach County man sentenced to 30 years

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Thursday, a Peach County man was sentenced to prison.

Clinton Rudy Mitchell plead guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was sentenced to 30 years, with 10 years to be served in state prison.

On May 11, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Byron Police Department, executed a search warrant at 524 Walden Street in Fort Valley.

That’s where they found arrested Mitchell on multiple drug charges and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.