Peach County man pleads guilty to child molestation

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Peach County man will serve prison time after pleading guilty to two counts of Child Molestation.

According to District Attorney Anita Howard’s Office, 38-year-old Timothy Reeves was sentenced to 15 year, with the first 10 years in prison.

Evidence shows, on May 3, 2020, Reeves forced his 9-year-old victim to touch him inapropriately. The child told her mother, who then called law enforcement.

“I am thankful that our Peach County prosecution team was able to bring a measure of justice for this young victim and her family,” said District Attorney Anita Howard. “The emotional toll is high in such cases, and we are very proud of this child for her bravery in coming forward to tell her truth in this difficult situation.”

Upon his prison release, Reeves will be subject to sex offender conditions and lifetime sex offender registry requirements.