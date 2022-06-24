Peach County is home to Middle Georgia’s’ first Megasite

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia officially has it’s first Megasite located in Peach County.

The more than one thousand acre property is located right off of highway 96, near I-75.

Bj Walker is the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Peach County. He says Peach County is joining several other in the state who have a megasite.

“The ultimate goal is to locate large manufacturing projects. Projects that you’ve seen announced throughout the state in the past two years.” Walker says for example, “with Rivian in east Atlanta and recently Hyundai in Bryan county.”

The county is unsure what business the site will attract. But Walker says that business will meet industry and community needs.

“Not just the quantity of jobs but the quality of jobs, the pay that benefits the culture surrounding the company. It’s so important for our families to be able to have a working wage but to be able to enjoy their family too,” said Walker.

Chairman of the Peach County Board of Commissioners, Martin Moseley says the site is a big deal.

It can even help attract potential industries who require access to a railroad.

“We’re at a time right now where a lot is going on, a lot of moving around, a lot of interest in electric vehicles and a lot of interest in everything that goes with that. ”

The Megasite could take up to several year to develop.

Chairman Moseley is most excited to see what business will call Peach County its home.

“These kind of things can be absolutely transformative to a rural county, a rural place like us, fort valley, peach county.”

Click here for a closer look at the plans.