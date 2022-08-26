Peach County High School implements new security measures at athletic events

Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events.

Peach County High School implements safety measure to its athletic events Peach County High School

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events.

If you’re planning to attend a PCHS sports event, you’ll now have to go through a metal detector.

It’s just one of the safety measures athletics director Greg Ellison says are now in place.

“We know what’s going on around the nation, around the state, so we want to get ahead of it and have some precautions put in place,” he said.

If you plan to attend a game, you should know there’s now a clear bag policy.

You also won’t be allowed to gather at the concession stands.

Gates will now open open an hour and half earlier to help with the metal detector process.

It’s a change Ellison says is a benefit.

“Fans will know they can come to Peach County High School, to the football field or basketball, baseball, and feel safe” he said. “They can bring their families out. Kids can be in a safe environment without the fear of something happening.”

The changes are making football players like Christian Martin look forward to seeing his friends and family cheering him on during football games.

“I just want everybody to be safe and be able to have great games and win,” he said.

Prior to these security measures, the school had none in place Although the games may look a little different this year, there will be one feeling that stays the same.

“We want everybody cheering on Peach County High School,” Ellison said. “We’re going to need all the cheers we can get, so that’s all we ask.”

You can see the full list of security measures on the Peach County School District’s website.